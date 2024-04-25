Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 756 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.31. 668,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,750. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average of $263.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

