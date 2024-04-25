Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

SDHC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

