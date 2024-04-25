Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

SDHC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

