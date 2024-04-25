Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $15.60

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of EVRI opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Everi by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 387,118 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Everi by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 648,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

