The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $99.09. 2,006,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.