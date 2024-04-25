SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.93-5.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.695-5.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,181. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.