Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VMBS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 463,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,111. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

