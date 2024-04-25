Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 555,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

