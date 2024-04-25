Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.300 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WH stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.69. 1,146,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,052. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

