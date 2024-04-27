Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil stock opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.58. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$101.63.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
