Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.

