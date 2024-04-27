Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,237 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

