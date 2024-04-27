MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$19.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders have sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAG stock opened at C$17.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

