The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

TD stock opened at C$81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

