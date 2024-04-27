Syon Capital LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Unilever by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,122,000 after buying an additional 290,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,215,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 247,004 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

