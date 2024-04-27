State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

