3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
3i Group Stock Up 0.8 %
3i Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.33.
3i Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.