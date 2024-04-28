Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.800 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,081,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

