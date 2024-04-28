471,100 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 471,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 430,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,254. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

