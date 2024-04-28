Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $499,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. 36,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,165. The stock has a market cap of $590.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.31 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

