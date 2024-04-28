Addison Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.58. 4,472,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

