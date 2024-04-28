AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AECOM comprises approximately 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AECOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth $5,454,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

