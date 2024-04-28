Total Investment Management Inc. Has $45.75 Million Stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises 5.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 9.35% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $45,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $73.13 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.