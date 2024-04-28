Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 820 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 5,391,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

