Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

