AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.71% of AmpliTech Group worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 10,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

