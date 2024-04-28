Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.84. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

