Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.79 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $18,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

