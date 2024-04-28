Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $59.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,160,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $36,126,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,051,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

