NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get NVR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,647.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,741.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,982.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.