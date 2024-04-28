Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $206.46 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

