Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $32.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00011654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,536.74 or 0.99880779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00103564 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,723,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,718,810.90959898 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.49985048 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $33,168,002.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

