Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $157.49 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $142.15 and a 1 year high of $164.00.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

