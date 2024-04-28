NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NeoVolta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOVW remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

