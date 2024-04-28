NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NeoVolta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEOVW remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About NeoVolta
