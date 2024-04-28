Bank OZK Makes New $433,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,584 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Shell by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL remained flat at $73.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

