Leisure Capital Management Invests $200,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.38. 327,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

