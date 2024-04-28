Bank OZK Sells 2,345 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 9,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 10,452,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

