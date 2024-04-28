Bank OZK Takes $226,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

STX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,319. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70, a PEG ratio of 474.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

