White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 553,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

