BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $10.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 417,431 shares.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 843.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 237,504 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,283.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 128,382 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

