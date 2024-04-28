Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UL opened at $51.24 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

