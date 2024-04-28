Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

