Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $627,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after acquiring an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $66.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

