Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $60.25.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

