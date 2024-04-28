Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capitec Bank Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $60.25.
About Capitec Bank
