Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 183,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

