Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 483 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,215. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

