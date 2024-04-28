CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 1,165,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.