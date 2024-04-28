Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $107.38. 2,381,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,074. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.