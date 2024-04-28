Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 1,117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

