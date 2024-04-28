Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 3,291 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 317,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,556. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.