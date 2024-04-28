Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 65,432 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 671,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. 675,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,541. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

